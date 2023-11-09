The Take: Gaza hospitals on the brink of collapse

Gaza’s health ministry says it’s only hours away from hospitals being out of service.

As Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip shows no signs of abating, humanitarian organisations warn of an imminent and total collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system.

In this episode:

Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan (@tee_haj), Pediatric intensive care and Humanitarian doctor, Médecins Sans Frontières

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sonia Bhagat, Chloe K. Li and our host Natasha Del Toro, in for Malika Bilal. Fahrinisa Campana fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube