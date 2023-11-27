The Take: The multiple fronts Ukraine’s women soldiers are battling

Ukraine’s female soldiers say they’re battling multiple enemies: Russia, sexism, and ill-fitting uniforms and protective gear. Attitudes towards women serving in the military in Ukraine are changing. Still, many wonder if progress is happening fast enough and if this progress will endure after the war with Russia is over.

In this episode:

Jessica Trisko Darden (@triskodarden) – Associate professor at Virginia Commonwealth University and director of the Security and Foreign Policy Initiative at William & Mary’s Global Research Institute

Dzvenyslava Rymar – Architect and combat medic

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Fahrinisa Campana and our host Malika Bilal. Amy Walters fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube