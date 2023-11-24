The Take: Why is Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier still behind bars?

Leonard Peltier has spent nearly 50 years in a US prison. But the fight for his freedom continues.

Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier has been in a United States maximum security prison for nearly 50 years. The US government says he aided in the murder of two FBI agents. But since his trial, allegations of false evidence and coerced testimony have come up. Over the years, the United Nations, activists and Amnesty International have all called for his release.

