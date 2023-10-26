Podcast, The Take
The Take: Ukraine and Gaza wars – is there a double standard at play?

The Take takes a step back from daily coverage of Israel’s war on Gaza with an update on Russia’s war on Ukraine.

A man walks past Ukrainian flags at a memorial site commemorating fallen soldiers in Independence Square on a foggy morning, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 21, 2023
The United States and European Union have assisted Ukraine in defending itself from invasion and occupation. But what does the war on Gaza mean for the war on Ukraine?

In this episode: 

  • Rob McBride, Al Jazeera correspondent
  • Zein Basravi (@virtualzein), Al Jazeera correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders, Sonia Bhagat and our host Malika Bilal. Chloe K Li and Sonia Bhagat fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

