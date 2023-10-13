The Take: What media outlets get wrong on Israel and Palestine

As the war on Gaza rages, we’re looking at how the media covers it, in conversation with three people in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, all with media experience in those countries. We discuss the struggles they’ve faced when it comes to accurate information and narratives on Palestine and Israel, and what has and has not changed in this latest escalation of violence.

In this episode:

Omar Baddar (@OmarBaddar), Political analyst

Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar), Contributing Editor, Novara Media

Pacinthe Mattar (@Pacinthe), Asper Fellow in Media at Western University, former CBC journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, Fahrinisa Campana, Sonia Bhagat and our host Malika Bilal. Sonia Bhagat fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook