What happens when governments turn to McKinsey?

How the global consulting firm McKinsey went from elite to embattled.

Global consulting firm McKinsey works all over the world, but in South Africa, it faces criminal charges for corruption. The case centres on its role in the country’s biggest post-apartheid scandal, known as state capture. The firm has also consulted on everything from looking at privatizing the United Kingdom’s National Health Service to researching Saudi Arabian dissidents. So what exactly does McKinsey do, and why?

In this episode:

Walt Bogdanich, investigative reporter at the New York Times and co-author of ‘When McKinsey Comes to Town’

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Negin Owliaei with our host, Halla Mohieddeen.

Ruby Zaman fact-checked this episode.

Our production team includes Chloe K Li, Miranda Lin, Ashish Malhotra, Negin Owliaei, and Amy Walters.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook