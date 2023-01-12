Why does Israel’s new far-right government matter?

Essential Middle East looks into Israel’s newly formed right-wing government and its provocative acts in the holy land.

As Israel’s new government was sworn into office, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gathered the most right-wing ministers in the country’s history. With ultranationalists and ultra-orthodox Jewish parties placed in notable positions, the new cabinet has pledged to expand illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has even kicked off international condemnation by entering the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, a move many Palestinians described as “unprecedented provocation”.

In this episode:

Daniel Levy, president of the US Middle East Project

Episode credit:

This episode was produced by our interns Reyam Al Jaafari and Nada Shakir. Our sound designer is George Alwer. The lead engagement producer is Aya Elmileik and the assistant engagement producer is Munera Al Dosari. Our executive producer is Omar Al Saleh. Ney Alvarez is the head of audio. The show is hosted by Sami Zeidan.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook