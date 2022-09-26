Coping with climate change on Mt Everest

Hundreds of climbers arrive at the Everest base camp on the Khumbu glacier every year, but higher temperatures are melting the ice in the Himalayan region. Local guides who are members of the Sherpa community help visitors reach the 8.8km peak, but Nepal’s government is considering moving the camp for safety reasons. So, how dangerous is climate change making the journey to the top of the world’s highest mountain?

Pasang Yangjee Sherpa, anthropologist

anthropologist Dawa Yangzum Sherpa, professional mountain guide

