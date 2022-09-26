Podcast, The Take
News|Mount Everest

Coping with climate change on Mt Everest

Rising temperatures make it harder for visitors and locals to reach the peak.

Mount Everest, the world highest peak, and other peaks of the Himalayan range are seen through an aircraft window during a mountain flight from Kathmandu, Nepal January 15, 2020.
Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, and other mountains of the Himalayan range are seen through an aircraft window during a 2020 flight from Kathmandu, Nepal [Monika Deupala/Reuters]
Published On 26 Sep 2022

Hundreds of climbers arrive at the Everest base camp on the Khumbu glacier every year, but higher temperatures are melting the ice in the Himalayan region. Local guides who are members of the Sherpa community help visitors reach the 8.8km peak, but Nepal’s government is considering moving the camp for safety reasons. So, how dangerous is climate change making the journey to the top of the world’s highest mountain?

In this episode: 

  • Pasang Yangjee Sherpa, anthropologist
  • Dawa Yangzum Sherpa, professional mountain guide

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ruby Zaman with our host, Halla Mohieddeen. Chloe K Li fact-checked this episode. Our production team includes Chloe K Li, Alexandra Locke, Ashish Malhotra, Negin Owliaei, Amy Walters, and Ruby Zaman. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook

Source: Al Jazeera