Could Iraq slide into civil war?

Supporters of Iraqi leader Muqtada al-Sadr, protesting against a rival bloc's nomination for prime minister, continue their sit-in inside Iraq's parliament in capital Baghdad's high-security Green Zone [Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP]
Published On 4 Aug 2022

Political deadlock to a power struggle. Leaks, protests, and sit-ins at parliament. One would have thought Iraq had seen it all. There is a crisis brewing in the country, with fears of serious bloodshed yet to come.

In this episode:

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan, Hayat Mongodin and host Sami Zeidan. George Alwer is the sound designer. Aya Elmileik is the lead engagement producer and Munera AlDosari is the assistant engagement producer. Omar al-Saleh is the executive producer.

