Rohingya refugees and their quest for justice

Human Rights Watch says Rohingya Muslims are still awaiting justice and protection of their rights, five years after the Myanmar military began a sweeping campaign of massacres, rape, and arson in 2017.

The anniversary comes after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled that The Gambia’s legal case to hold Myanmar accountable over allegations of genocide against the Rohingya can go ahead at The Hague in the Netherlands.

Rohingya activists say this is the first step in the fight for justice and accountability, but it could take years.

Dr Ronan Lee (@Ronan_Lee), Doctoral prize fellow at Loughborough University London

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan. Our host is Sami Zeidan.

