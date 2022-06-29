The US abortion fight, from the front line

It is the end of the 50-year chapter known as Roe v Wade – the Supreme Court decision that was the only national legal underpinning for abortion rights in the United States. In this episode, we hear from the front lines of the US abortion fight about why this battle does not end for anyone with one legal ruling — and what could be next.

In this episode:

Dr Richard Manning, obstetrician-gynecologist in Tennessee

obstetrician-gynecologist in Tennessee Jessica Williams, lawyer

lawyer Jollene Levid (@jollenelevid), labour organiser and founding chairperson of AF3IRM

labour organiser and founding chairperson of AF3IRM Kristen Day (@ProLifeDem), executive director, Democrats For Life of America

executive director, Democrats For Life of America Anar Virji (@anarvirji), field producer for Al Jazeera English

field producer for Al Jazeera English Deb Sica, librarian

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Alexandra Locke, with Amy Walters, Ney Alvarez, Ruby Zaman, Negin Owliaei, and Malika Bilal. Special thanks to Amina Waheed and Emily Drabinski. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. This episode was mixed by Cheryl Ottenritter. Our engagement producers are Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad.

