Russia and Ukraine’s war over grain

The war that is keeping Ukrainian grain from the world.

A dockyard worker watches as barley grain is mechanically poured into a 40,000-tonne ship at a Ukrainian agricultural exporter's shipment terminal in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv [Vincent Mundy/Reuters]
Published On 27 Jun 2022

Ukraine’s grain, 10% of the global supply, is stopped at Ukraine’s ports. The EU’s chief of foreign affairs is calling it a war crime by Russia but Russia says Ukraine is to blame.  What is causing the stoppage?  We hear from farmers harvesting the grain and the people trying to feed the world about what happened to Ukrainian grain and what can be done about it.

