Russia and Ukraine’s war over grain

Ukraine’s grain, 10% of the global supply, is stopped at Ukraine’s ports. The EU’s chief of foreign affairs is calling it a war crime by Russia but Russia says Ukraine is to blame. What is causing the stoppage? We hear from farmers harvesting the grain and the people trying to feed the world about what happened to Ukrainian grain and what can be done about it.

In this episode:

Dr. Oleg Nivievskyi (@oniviev1), vice-president for economics education at Kyiv School of Economics

(@oniviev1), vice-president for economics education at Kyiv School of Economics Tamara Demuria (@Tamara_shuka), chief humanitarian officer @Corus Int.

(@Tamara_shuka), chief humanitarian officer @Corus Int. Raj Patel (@_RajPatel), research prof @TheLBJSchool, author of Stuffed and Starved, co-director of The Ants & The Grasshopper (http://antsandgrasshopper.org), co-author of Inflamed

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, Ruby Zaman, Ney Alvarez, Negin Owliaei, and Malika Bilal. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our engagement producers are Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook