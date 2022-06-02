Podcast, Essential Middle East
Tunisia’s political crisis deepens: What’s next?

A Tunisian demonstrator waves his country's national flag.
A Tunisian demonstrator waves his country's national flag during protests against President Kais Saied, on the 11th anniversary of the Tunisian revolution in the capital, Tunis [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
Tunisia is the birthplace of the Arab Spring. The country inspired a wave of protests in the region that toppled at least four Arab presidents. But now the country has a serious constitutional crisis, some are even calling it a coup.

In this episode:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan, Hayat Mongodin, and host Sami Zeidan. George Alwer is our sound designer. Aya Elmileik is our lead engagement producer and Munera AlDosari is our assistant engagement producer. Omar al-Saleh is our executive producer.

