Mass testing and lockdowns: Inside China’s ‘zero COVID’ policy

Why is the country keeping itself isolated from the world?

While the rest of the world is trying to manage how to live with the coronavirus, China continues with its ‘zero COVID’ policy, forcing people into strict lockdowns. But why is the country keeping itself isolated from the world, and how are people there reacting to the measures?

In this episode:

Katrina Yu, Al Jazeera’s China correspondent (@Katmyu)

Christian Petersen-Clausen, documentary filmmaker in Shanghai (@chris__pc)

