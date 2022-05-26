Podcast, Essential Middle East
News|Oil and Gas

EU looks to the Middle East to replace Russian gas imports

A model of the natural gas pipeline is seen in front of displayed word EU and Russia flag colours in this illustration
A model of a natural gas pipeline is seen in front of European Union and Russia flags in this illustration [Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]
Published On 26 May 2022

Russia’s war on Ukraine is forcing the European Union to look for alternatives to Russian gas imports which amount to about 40 percent of consumption every year. Qatar and other Middle Eastern countries can play a crucial role.

In this episode:

Henning Gloystein (@hgloystein), Director of Energy at Eurasia Group in London

Credits:
This episode was produced by Hayat Mongodin, Khaled Soltan, and host Sami Zeidan. George Alwer is our sound designer. Aya Elmileik is our lead engagement producer and Munera AlDosari is our assistant engagement producer. Omar al-Saleh is our executive producer.

Source: Al Jazeera