The story of New York Ramadan hero

As Muslims around the world celebrate Eid, we speak with one Muslim who many believe has even more reasons to celebrate. Zack Tahhan is a New Jerseyan, Syrian American and New York hero, not necessarily in that order. He made a name for himself when he identified the suspect behind a recent subway train shooting in Brooklyn, proving that heroes do not always wear capes. And they may be fasting.

In this episode:

Zack Tahhan (@zacktahhan2022), security camera expert

