Rolling back Roe v Wade

The US Supreme Court leaked a draft opinion foretelling the end of Roe v Wade, a law that keeps abortion legal across the United States.

Last week, the world got a glimpse of what is likely the end of Roe v Wade, the United States Supreme Court decision that has protected women’s right to abortion across the country for almost half a century.

What will it all mean for women and democracy in the US? This episode of The Take looks for answers.

In this episode:

Amanda Becker (@AmandaBecker), Washington correspondent for @The19thNews

Amber Gavin, vice-president of advocacy and operations at A Woman’s Choice Inc (@womanschoiceinc)

