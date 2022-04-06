French election: Rightward drift or institutional shift?

On April 10, France undergoes the first round of its presidential election. This vote, taking place in the shadow of war in Europe, is shaping up to be a contest between institutionalists and populists. The energy is on the fringes, but with the European Union largely united against Russia, the question going into election day is whether the left of centre will be able to hold its ground. In this episode of The Take, we look at the most popular candidates and what their policies say about France’s political centre of gravity.

In this episode:

Natacha Butler (@natachabut), Al Jazeera correspondent

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)