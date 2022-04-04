PodcastPodcast, The Take
Why is the US extraditing the former president of Honduras?
Juan Orlando Hernandez is accused in a drug and weapons trafficking scandal that may lead to his extradition to the US.
Less than three weeks after he finished his presidency, Juan Orlando Hernandez was arrested. United States prosecutors accused the former Honduran president of being involved in a drug trafficking ring with his younger brother Tony. So how did Hernandez and his family become entangled in a cocaine and weapons trafficking scandal that may lead to his extradition to the US?
Manuel Rapalo, Al Jazeera correspondent in Mexico (@Manuel_Rapalo)
