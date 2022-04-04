Podcast, The Take
Why is the US extraditing the former president of Honduras?

Juan Orlando Hernandez is accused in a drug and weapons trafficking scandal that may lead to his extradition to the US.

ex-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez is seen handcuffed at the headquarters of the Honduras Police.
Ex-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez is seen handcuffed at the headquarters of the Honduran police, after receiving an extradition order from the United States in Tegucigalpa [AFP]
Published On 4 Apr 2022

Less than three weeks after he finished his presidency, Juan Orlando Hernandez was arrested. United States prosecutors accused the former Honduran president of being involved in a drug trafficking ring with his younger brother Tony. So how did Hernandez and his family become entangled in a cocaine and weapons trafficking scandal that may lead to his extradition to the US?

 

In this episode: 

Manuel Rapalo, Al Jazeera correspondent in Mexico (@Manuel_Rapalo)

 

