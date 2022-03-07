The war that opened Europe’s borders

It is hard to convey just how fast and how much Europe has changed, including at its borders. More than a million people fled from Ukraine to the European Union in just more than a week. But in Ukraine, residents from Africa and Asia have reported racism as they fled. On the EU side of the border, Ukrainian refugees have been granted unprecedented legal status. After years of hardening its borders, EU migration had become largely a story of limbo. Is what we are seeing now a new chapter – or is there fine print?

In this episode:

Franck Duvell (@fduvell), senior researcher, Institute for Migration Research and Intercultural Studies, Osnabrück University

Alexander Somto Orah (@nzekiev), student at State University of Telecommunications, Kyiv

Erik Edman (@edmantweet), political director, DiEM25 (@DiEM_25)

