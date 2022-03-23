PodcastPodcast, The Take
Are Tunisians ready for a constitutional referendum?
Published On 23 Mar 2022
For the last eight months, Tunisian President Kais Saied has initiated several political changes in the North African country: sacking his prime minister, suspending parliament, announcing rule by decree and dissolving the Supreme Judicial Council. His opponents have accused him of a coup, while the country deals with a deep economic crisis and food shortages.
This week, a national consultation process to help frame a new constitution ended. Still, many are left wondering whether the country will continue down a democratic path.
In this episode:
Fadil Aliriza @FadilAliriza, journalist and editor in chief of Meshkal.org
