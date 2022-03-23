Podcast, The Take
Are Tunisians ready for a constitutional referendum?

Demonstrators hold Tunisian national flags during a protest.
Demonstrators hold Tunisian national flags during a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied's seizure of governing powers [Zoubeir Souissi/ Reuters]
Published On 23 Mar 2022

For the last eight months, Tunisian President Kais Saied has initiated several political changes in the North African country: sacking his prime minister, suspending parliament, announcing rule by decree and dissolving the Supreme Judicial Council. His opponents have accused him of a coup, while the country deals with a deep economic crisis and food shortages.

This week, a national consultation process to help frame a new constitution ended. Still, many are left wondering whether the country will continue down a democratic path.

 

In this episode: 

Fadil Aliriza @FadilAliriza, journalist and editor in chief of Meshkal.org

 

Source: Al Jazeera