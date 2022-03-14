Is Russia using its Syria playbook in Ukraine?

What can 11 years of war in Syria tell us about Ukraine?

This week marks the anniversary of Syria’s uprising and there still seems to be no end in sight to the conflict. There’s also another date that resonates: September 30, 2015, when Russia intervened on the side of President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

Russia says it has tested at least 320 new types of weapons in Syria, some of which are now in use in the war in Ukraine. Russia is also using tactics that seem to come from what’s been called “the Syria playbook.”

We look at how the people all too familiar with that playbook see Syria’s story in Ukraine.

In this episode:

Natasha Hall (@NatashaHallDC), senior fellow with the Middle East Program, Center for Strategic and International Studies, Alex Gatopoulos (@AlexGatopoulos), defence analyst for Al Jazeera English

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)