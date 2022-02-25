The view from Kyiv as Russia invaded Ukraine

There has been speculation for weeks now over whether or not residents of Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv might hear air-raid sirens. On Thursday, February 24, that prediction finally came to pass. After months of an increased military build-up along the Russian-Ukrainian border, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a “special military operation” in Ukraine. Soon after, explosions could be heard around the country, including the capital. Russian troops are outside the city, and people are waiting to see what comes next. In this episode, The Take shares one woman’s view from Kyiv.

In this episode:

Katharine Quinn-Judge (@kquinnjudge), conflict analyst

Dorsa Jabbari (@DorsaJabbari), Al Jazeera journalist

