Ukraine, twice bitten

Where is the nearest bomb shelter? Does it have water and supplies, or has it been turned into a restaurant? Before this week, many Ukrainians did not know the answers to these kinds of questions – and they still may not. Most Ukrainians have never thought a full-scale invasion by Russia was coming. Now that Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, we are looking at how prepared they might be if it is.

In this episode:

Liz Cookman (@liz_cookman), journalist with Al Jazeera

Michael Colborne (@ColborneMichael), journalist at Bellingcat

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)