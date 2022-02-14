The troubled path to cannabis equity

For social equity applicants in Illinois, obtaining a licence to become a vendor of recreational cannabis is a long and expensive journey. The state’s point system to award its licences has been heavily criticised because of its lack of transparency. Multiple lawsuits have stalled the process. Today, many people in communities affected by the so-called war on drugs are waiting to see if they will get a chance to create generational wealth in an industry they say was “built on the backs of Black people”.

