What’s behind China’s growing interest in the Middle East?

Over the past few years, China has been cementing ties with Gulf states and investing heavily in their infrastructure deals. Now, Beijing is expanding its footprint in the region as Saudi Arabia hosts Chinese President Xi Jinping for a Saudi-Chinese summit. Xi’s long-awaited visit comes against the backdrop of strained United States-Saudi relations over energy supplies and concerns over growing Chinese influence in the Middle East.

In this episode:

James M Dorsey (@mideastsoccer), senior fellow at Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Salem Alyafei, Khaled Soltan and our intern Nada Shakir. Our sound designer is George Alwer. The lead engagement producer is Aya Elmileik and the assistant engagement producer is Munera Al Dosari. Our executive producer is Omar Al Saleh. Ney Alvarez is the head of audio. The show is hosted by Sami Zeidan.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook