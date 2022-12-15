Will Tunisia’s political crisis ever end?

Tunisia’s parliamentary elections are to take place on Saturday as the country is in the middle of its worst economic crisis. President Kais Saied has been accused of staging a coup in 2021 when he suspended parliament and sacked the prime minister. The main opposition parties are boycotting the vote. So where is Tunisia headed now?

In this episode:

Elizia Volkmann (@EliziaVolkmann), freelance journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Salem Alyafie and Khaled Soltan. Research was done by our intern Reyam Al Jaafari. Our sound designer is George Alwer. The recording engineer is Hamdi Aoun. The lead engagement producer is Aya Elmileik and the assistant engagement producer is Munera Al Dosari. Our executive producer is Omar Al Saleh. Ney Alvarez is the head of audio. The show is hosted by Sami Zeidan.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook