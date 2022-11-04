From the Party Congress in China to the midterm US elections

The Take looks at China’s latest Party Congress and its political implications within and outside the country.

The dust has settled on China’s Communist Party Congress. The party holds the gathering every five years and it is the political event to watch. This is also the case in the United States, where politicians from both major parties are bringing up China ahead of the country’s midterm elections. In this episode, we look at what the outcomes from the latest Congress could mean for China’s people and the country’s relationship with the US.

In this episode:

Yangyang Cheng , (@yangyang_cheng), research scholar at Yale Law School Paul Tsai China Center

, (@yangyang_cheng), research scholar at Yale Law School Paul Tsai China Center Isaac Stone Fish, (@isaacstonefish) CEO, Strategy Risks

