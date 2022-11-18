Inside the Wagner Group, Russia’s mercenary force

One Wagner Group soldier for hire talks with Al Jazeera about what being a mercenary for Russia is like.

The Wagner Group is shadowy and illegal, but it has been tracked to Ukraine, Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, Mali, and elsewhere. It is known as a deadly fighting force of mercenaries with a goal of furthering Russia’s military interests around the world. One Wagner fighter is now speaking out about what life is like as a soldier for hire.

