Qatar’s security plans for the World Cup
Essential Middle East explores Qatar’s security and policing plans ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The clock is ticking for the world’s biggest football tournament all set to begin in Qatar this week. One of the smallest countries to host a World Cup, Qatar is expected to welcome approximately 1.2 million fans for one of the world’s most-watched sporting events. From security threats to cyberattacks, to crowd management and potential hooliganism – the challenges are enormous for the host nation.
So how is Qatar planning to ensure the security of millions of fans expected to attend the World Cup?
In this episode:
- Osama Bin Javaid (@osamabinjavaid), Al Jazeera English Correspondent
Episode credits:
This episode was co-produced by Salem Alyafei and our intern Nada Shakir. Our sound designer is George Alwer. Our lead engagement producer is Aya Elmileik and our assistant engagement producer is Adam Abou-Gad. The executive producer is Omar Al Saleh and the head of audio is Ney Alvarez. Our host is Sami Zeidan.
Connect with us: