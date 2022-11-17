Qatar’s security plans for the World Cup

The clock is ticking for the world’s biggest football tournament all set to begin in Qatar this week. One of the smallest countries to host a World Cup, Qatar is expected to welcome approximately 1.2 million fans for one of the world’s most-watched sporting events. From security threats to cyberattacks, to crowd management and potential hooliganism – the challenges are enormous for the host nation.

So how is Qatar planning to ensure the security of millions of fans expected to attend the World Cup?

