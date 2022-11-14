A radical antidote to climate despair

Fossil fuels are a time bomb, and humans are entitled to stop them. That is the argument of How to Blow Up a Pipeline, a book by Andreas Malm calling for activist groups like Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion to adopt radical tactics against the fossil fuel industry, including property damage. As COP27 enters its second week, greenwashing is rife, protest is limited, and fossil fuel emissions are still rising. After over a quarter-century of UN-sponsored talking, Malm argues it is time for people to take action into their own hands.

Andreas Malm, author of How to Blow Up a Pipeline and professor at Lund University

