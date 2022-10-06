Podcast, Essential Middle East
The digital occupation of Palestine

Essential Middle East examines whether social media companies aid in Israel’s digital occupation of Palestine.

Palestinian demonstrators hold banners during a protest against blocking of Facebook to Palestinian's accounts in front of the Office of United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO) in Gaza City.
Palestinian demonstrators hold banners during a protest against the blockage of Palestinians' Facebook accounts in front of the office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO) in Gaza City [Mohammed Talatene/Getty Images]
Palestinian activists and common users claim their content is deliberately suppressed, and accuse social media companies of double standards.

  • Eliza Campbell (@elizaecampbell), journalist and former director of the cyber programme at the Middle East Institute.

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan. Our host is Sami Zeidan. Our research was done by intern Nada Shakir. George Alwer is the sound designer. Aya Elmileik is the lead engagement producer and Munera AlDosari is the assistant engagement producer. Omar al-Saleh is the executive producer.

