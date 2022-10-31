A football player’s journey from Mali to Belgium

The Take follows the story of Abdoulaye Diaby, an athlete migrating for his sport.

The World Cup is around the corner. Hundreds of the best football players across the planet will have the honour of competing for their country. But to become one of those players requires a huge amount of dedication, hard work and luck. Today, we’re sharing the story of one man trying to reach the top tiers of his sport.

In this episode:

Benjamin Chevallier, co-director of Diaby: The Away Game

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Negin Owliaei with our host, Malika Bilal. It was fact-checked by Ruby Zaman.

Our production team includes Chloe K. Li, Alexandra Locke, Ashish Malhotra, Negin Owliaei, Amy Walters and Ruby Zaman. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook