Can protests in Iran bring change?

Essential Middle East explores what led to the protests in Iran and if they could bring about change.

Iran’s brutal crackdown on protests has failed to stop people from protesting for a fifth week. The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last month for violating the strict dress code angered many Iranians. She became an icon and her death led to the biggest anti-government protests in years.

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam (@iranhr), director of Iran Human Rights and professor of neuroscience at the University of Oslo in Norway

