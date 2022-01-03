Best of The Take: The life and death of one Palestinian child

This week, we continue revisiting and updating some of our favourite episodes on The Take.

The year 2021 was the deadliest year to be a Palestinian child since 2014. As many as 86 children were killed, and Defense for Children International Palestine (DCIP) documented each of them. One of them was Obaida Jawabra. This week, we tell Obaida’s story, one of our most memorable on The Take, and hear about why it is getting harder for DCIP to do their job.

In this episode:

Farah Bayadsi, human rights lawyer (@DCIPalestine)

Ayed Abu Qtaish, accountability programme director for Defense for Children International

Yuval Abraham, journalist at 972 Magazine (@yuval_abraham)

