Uganda ends the longest school closure

Uganda’s schools are back in session after the longest COVID-related closure of any country, close to two years. We speak with one journalist who is a mother and says it is hard to trust anyone else with her child’s health while a deadly virus is still circulating. But the United Nations says these school closures are already affecting children’s learning around the world.

In this episode:

Halima Athumani (@Navilani) – Freelance reporter

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)