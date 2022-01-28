PodcastPodcast, The Take
Uganda ends the longest school closure
Uganda’s schools reopen after almost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Uganda’s schools are back in session after the longest COVID-related closure of any country, close to two years. We speak with one journalist who is a mother and says it is hard to trust anyone else with her child’s health while a deadly virus is still circulating. But the United Nations says these school closures are already affecting children’s learning around the world.
In this episode:
- Halima Athumani (@Navilani) – Freelance reporter
