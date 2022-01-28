Podcast, The Take
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Uganda ends the longest school closure

Uganda’s schools reopen after almost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students sit inside a classroom
Students in their classroom at the Sweswe Primary School after schools reopened following the COVID-19 induced shutdown in Kyaka II Refugee Settlement, in Kyegegwa, Uganda, January 11, 2022 [File: Esther Ruth Mbabazi/Reuters]
Published On 28 Jan 2022

Uganda’s schools are back in session after the longest COVID-related closure of any country, close to two years. We speak with one journalist who is a mother and says it is hard to trust anyone else with her child’s health while a deadly virus is still circulating. But the United Nations says these school closures are already affecting children’s learning around the world.

In this episode: 

  • Halima Athumani (@Navilani) – Freelance reporter

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera