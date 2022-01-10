Guantanamo at 20: Through the eyes of a detainee

The Take hears from Mansoor Adayfi, a survivor who has devoted his life to closing the Guantanamo Bay prison.

In 2001, while doing research in Afghanistan, Mansoor Adayfi says he was captured and turned over to the CIA. He turned 19 in a black site and weeks later found himself hooded and shackled at the newly opened American military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Hundreds of prisoners arrived in the first years; now dozens remain. Mansoor tells us his own story and how he and other detainees are trying to bring an end to a seemingly endless emblem of American injustice, the prison at Guantanamo Bay.

In this episode:

Mansoor Adayfi (@MansoorAdayfi ), former Guantanamo detainee #411, author of, “Don’t Forget Us Here” and @UK_CAGE Guantánamo Project Coordinator

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)