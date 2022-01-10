Podcast, The Take
Guantanamo at 20: Through the eyes of a detainee

The Take hears from Mansoor Adayfi, a survivor who has devoted his life to closing the Guantanamo Bay prison.

A Guantanamo detainee holds on to a fence inside the Camp 6 high-security detention facility at Guantanamo Bay [Michelle Shephard/Pool/Reuters]
In 2001, while doing research in Afghanistan, Mansoor Adayfi says he was captured and turned over to the CIA. He turned 19 in a black site and weeks later found himself hooded and shackled at the newly opened American military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Hundreds of prisoners arrived in the first years; now dozens remain. Mansoor tells us his own story and how he and other detainees are trying to bring an end to a seemingly endless emblem of American injustice, the prison at Guantanamo Bay.

