The journey of a Haitian migrant

US officials are saying upwards of 4,000 Haitians were sent back to Haiti from the Texas border during the past few weeks, but what happened next? Daniel left Haiti for Chile four years ago. Last week, he made it to Texas. He says he was shackled, beaten and sent back to Haiti again. Today on The Take, what Daniel was hoping for and what happened in the end.

In this episode:

Santcha Etienne, Organizer for The Black Alliance for Just Immigration in Florida (@BAJItweet)

John Holman (@johnholman100), Al Jazeera correspondent – Mexico City

Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK), President of RFK Human Rights (@RFKHumanRights), lawyer and activist

Translation: Charles Jean-Pierre (@cjpgallery) and Roberto Massillon (@PAPCuisineDC)

Voiceover: Bechir Slyvain (@bechirsylvain)

