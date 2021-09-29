Skip links

News|Migration

The journey of a Haitian migrant

Haitian migrants who were flown out of Texas by US authorities wait outside of Toussaint Louverture International Airport for processing by Haitian authorities, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti [Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters]
29 Sep 2021

US officials are saying upwards of 4,000 Haitians were sent back to Haiti from the Texas border during the past few weeks, but what happened next? Daniel left Haiti for Chile four years ago. Last week, he made it to Texas. He says he was shackled, beaten and sent back to Haiti again. Today on The Take, what Daniel was hoping for and what happened in the end.

In this episode: 

Source: Al Jazeera

