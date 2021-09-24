As PM Trudeau’s Liberals fall short of a majority, experts say result shows Canadians want gov’t to get back to work.
Podcast The Take
An uncertain election victory for Canada’s Trudeau
24 Sep 2021
A lot of Canadians are frustrated with the 600-million-Canadian-dollar pandemic election that took place earlier this week and resulted in an almost identical parliament. But the five weeks of electioneering did raise a lot of issues and highlight some trends that could define Canada’s future.
In this episode:
Fatima Syed (@fatimabsyed), host of BackBench podcast (@backbenchcast) and a reporter at The Narwhal (@thenarwhalca)
Connect with The Take:
Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)
Source: Al Jazeera