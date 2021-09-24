Skip to Content
An uncertain election victory for Canada's Trudeau

24 Sep 2021

A lot of Canadians are frustrated with the 600-million-Canadian-dollar pandemic election that took place earlier this week and resulted in an almost identical parliament. But the five weeks of electioneering did raise a lot of issues and highlight some trends that could define Canada’s future.

In this episode: 

Fatima Syed (@fatimabsyed), host of BackBench podcast (@backbenchcast) and a reporter at The Narwhal (@thenarwhalca)

Source: Al Jazeera

