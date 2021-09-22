Lebanon’s new government holds first meeting as PM warns no time to lose in tackling the country’s economic crisis.
Has Lebanon found a lifeline?
22 Sep 2021
Lebanon has had a few bright spots of news in its long-running economic collapse. On Monday, a new government was confirmed for the first time in 13 months, and fuel is coming in to fill a dire need for electricity. But it was brought from Iran by Hezbollah, which could pose its own set of geopolitical problems. So could Lebanon finally be turning a corner? Or is optimism still out of sight?
In this episode:
Kareem Chehayeb (@chehayebk), Lebanon-based reporter
