Has Lebanon found a lifeline?

People hold Hezbollah flags as a convoy of tanker trucks carrying Iranian fuel oil drive in Baalbeck, Lebanon September 16, 2021. [Aziz Taher/Reuters] (Reuters)
22 Sep 2021

Lebanon has had a few bright spots of news in its long-running economic collapse. On Monday, a new government was confirmed for the first time in 13 months, and fuel is coming in to fill a dire need for electricity. But it was brought from Iran by Hezbollah, which could pose its own set of geopolitical problems. So could Lebanon finally be turning a corner? Or is optimism still out of sight?

In this episode: 

Kareem Chehayeb (@chehayebk), Lebanon-based reporter

Source: Al Jazeera

