Bitcoin, Bukele and democracy in El Salvador

A man wears a mask that depicts El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele and reads, 'sexist and fascist', during a protest against the detention of cryptocurrency commentator Mario Gomez, and against the use of Bitcoin as legal tender [Jose Cabezas /Reuters]
20 Sep 2021

This September, El Salvador rolled out Bitcoin as an official legal tender. Nayib Bukele, the youngest president in the history of the country, wanted to adopt cryptocurrency to improve the economy. But his critics said it might be a distraction from the measures Bukele has taken dismantling democratic institutions, as well as his attacks on the press.

In this episode: 

Source: Al Jazeera

