Bitcoin, Bukele and democracy in El Salvador

This September, El Salvador rolled out Bitcoin as an official legal tender. Nayib Bukele, the youngest president in the history of the country, wanted to adopt cryptocurrency to improve the economy. But his critics said it might be a distraction from the measures Bukele has taken dismantling democratic institutions, as well as his attacks on the press.

John Holman, Al Jazeera correspondent

Roman Olivier Gressier, Reporter for El Faro

