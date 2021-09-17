Trying to heal Afghanistan without international aid

Forty million Afghans still in the country live under the fear of their hospitals and healthcare system falling apart. Without international aid, medical supplies are running short. Since the Taliban took control of the country, the United States has led the way for many other countries, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, to stop necessary assistance from flowing into Afghanistan. As a result, doctors are left in the heartbreaking situation of doing their best to keep patients alive without proper resources. In this episode of The Take, we hear from those doctors who implore the international community to help heal Afghans rather than leaving them to die.

In this episode:

Dr Najmussama Shefajo: Ob/Gyn specialist, founder of Shefajo Group of Laboratories, and president of the Afghanistan Society of Obstetricians & Gynecologists

Dr Tankred Stoebe, President of MSF Germany (@MSF)

Dr Ashuq Urrahman, physician in Kabul

Dr Muhammad Mustafa Sahibzada, physician in Kabul

