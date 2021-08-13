Gun crime continues to see steady increase across the US as country emerges from COVID lockdown.
Can a lawsuit stop Mexico’s ‘iron river’ of guns?
13 Aug 2021
In Mexico, American guns are a fact of life. The Mexican government estimates nearly 70 percent of guns trafficked into the country come from the United States. And in the US, gun trafficking is not a federal crime.
Now, the Mexican government is taking an unusual tack to try to stop the flow of arms: it’s filed a lawsuit. With no sign of the cartel violence slowing, can a lawsuit stem the flow of guns to Mexico?
In this episode:
- John Holman (@johnholman100), Al Jazeera correspondent
- Eugenio Weigend Vargas (@eugenioweigend), Center for American Progress (@amprog)
