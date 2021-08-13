Can a lawsuit stop Mexico’s ‘iron river’ of guns?

In Mexico, American guns are a fact of life. The Mexican government estimates nearly 70 percent of guns trafficked into the country come from the United States. And in the US, gun trafficking is not a federal crime.

Now, the Mexican government is taking an unusual tack to try to stop the flow of arms: it’s filed a lawsuit. With no sign of the cartel violence slowing, can a lawsuit stem the flow of guns to Mexico?

In this episode:

John Holman (@johnholman100), Al Jazeera correspondent

Eugenio Weigend Vargas (@eugenioweigend), Center for American Progress (@amprog)

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)