News|US-Mexico Border

Can a lawsuit stop Mexico’s ‘iron river’ of guns?

The Mexican government estimates that nearly 70 percent of guns trafficked into the country come from the United States [Daniel Becerril/Reuters]
13 Aug 2021

In Mexico, American guns are a fact of life. The Mexican government estimates nearly 70 percent of guns trafficked into the country come from the United States. And in the US, gun trafficking is not a federal crime.

Now, the Mexican government is taking an unusual tack to try to stop the flow of arms: it’s filed a lawsuit. With no sign of the cartel violence slowing, can a lawsuit stem the flow of guns to Mexico?

In this episode: 

