Daniel Ortega cracks down on his opposition in Nicaragua

Since June, at least 27 people have been detained in the Central American country. Among them are presidential hopefuls, journalists, opposition leaders, farmer activists, student leaders, businessmen and even figureheads of the Sandinista revolution that once freed Daniel Ortega from jail.

The crackdown has sparked international outrage, with the country’s opposition saying President Daniel Ortega is trying to eliminate any possible challengers ahead of the November presidential election.

In this episode:

Lucia Newman (@lucianewman), Al Jazeera’s Latin America editor

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)