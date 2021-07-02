A critic’s death turns eyes on the Palestinian Authority

Demands for accountability in Palestine are growing louder following the death of activist Nizar Banat in PA custody.

There was an unusual target for protests in the occupied West Bank this week: the Palestinian Authority (PA). Protesters were angry after the death of a well-known critic named Nizar Banat, who was killed following his violent arrest. With elections called off earlier this year and a crackdown on the protests, the demands for accountability in Palestine are growing louder.

