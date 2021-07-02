Live
Podcast The Take
News|Palestinian Authority

A critic’s death turns eyes on the Palestinian Authority

Demands for accountability in Palestine are growing louder following the death of activist Nizar Banat in PA custody.

Demonstrators protest against the death of Nizar Banat, a critic of the Palestinian Authority, in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 27, 2021 [File: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters]
2 Jul 2021

There was an unusual target for protests in the occupied West Bank this week: the Palestinian Authority (PA). Protesters were angry after the death of a well-known critic named Nizar Banat, who was killed following his violent arrest. With elections called off earlier this year and a crackdown on the protests, the demands for accountability in Palestine are growing louder.

In this episode: 

Nida Ibrahim (@nida_journo), Al Jazeera correspondent in the West Bank

Stefanie Dekker (@StefanieDekker), Al Jazeera correspondent

Listen to our story about the other major Palestinian party Hamas here: The past, present and future of Hamas 

Source: Al Jazeera

