What the billionaire space race means for the rest of us

The world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, is heading to space on his own spaceship on July 20th – though he’s already been upstaged by another billionaire space tour. Where the global space race was once decided by the wealth of nations, now its future is increasingly determined by ultra-wealthy individuals worth more than many countries. Their pursuit of space could put new resources in reach, and it’s reshaping the laws of outer space – at least, the ones made by humans.

In this episode:

Lucianne Walkowicz (@RocketToLulu), astronomer at the Adler Planetarium and co-founder of Just Space Alliance (@JustSpaceOrg)

Lisa Ruth Rand (@orbital_decay), Assistant Professor at the California Institute of Technology

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)