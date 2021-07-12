Live
Podcast The Take
News|Taliban

The US is leaving. What’s next for Afghanistan?

The United States is ending its 20-year occupation in Afghanistan [Mohammad Ismail/ Reuters]
12 Jul 2021

After 20 years, the United States is ending its occupation of Afghanistan. A lot has changed but many Afghans like journalist Ali Latifi are concerned about how many things are still the same. Roads remain unpaved, the electricity is spotty and a newly energised Taliban is threatening to take back the Afghan state. Many Afghans are now left wondering what happened to the US promises and why the Afghan people have been left behind.

In this episode: 

Ali Latifi (@alibomaye), Afghan journalist covering Afghanistan

Osama Bin Javaid (@osamabinjavaid), Al Jazeera correspondent covering the Taliban

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

