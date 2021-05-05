Live
Denmark tells Syrian refugees it’s time to go home

Radwan Fouad Jomaa fled Syria and settled in Denmark, but now he is being told to return to Damascus.

A group of migrants at Padborg Station, Denmark, on September 9, 2015, after they crossed the Danish/German border [Alex Luka Ladime/Scanpix/Reuters]
5 May 2021

Radwan Fouad Jomaa lives in Denmark with his wife and three kids. He moved there from Syria where he was born and raised. After opposing the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, he fled, fearing the worst. Now Denmark is saying his hometown, Damascus, is safe again and he and his family must go home. What will he and hundreds of others like him do? That’s today on The Take.

In this episode: 

Radwan Fouad Jomaa, Syrian in Denmark

Florian Elabdi (@FlorianElabdi) A Danish journalist. He reports about politics, conflicts and migration in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

