Surviving on the ground in Gaza

Israeli air raids on Gaza have killed more than 200 people over the past 10 days.

Many of us have watched this crisis unfold on our screens, as rockets fire, bombs detonate and buildings collapse. Today, we are going closer to the ground to speak to the people living in this war zone each and every day.

In this episode:

Nada Nabil (@NadaNabilHRD), Palestinian human rights activist in Gaza

Noureddine Abusamra, Gaza resident

Matthias Schmale (@matzschmale), Gaza director of operations for UNRWA

Midhat Abbas, consultant to the Gaza health ministry

