Live
Podcast The Take
News|Gaza

Surviving on the ground in Gaza

We speak to the people living in this war zone each and every day.

Israel has been bombarding the besieged Gaza Strip since May 10 [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
19 May 2021

Israeli air raids on Gaza have killed more than 200 people over the past 10 days.

Many of us have watched this crisis unfold on our screens, as rockets fire, bombs detonate and buildings collapse. Today, we are going closer to the ground to speak to the people living in this war zone each and every day.

In this episode:

Nada Nabil (@NadaNabilHRD), Palestinian human rights activist in Gaza
Noureddine Abusamra, Gaza resident
Matthias Schmale (@matzschmale), Gaza director of operations for UNRWA
Midhat Abbas, consultant to the Gaza health ministry

Connect with The Take: Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera
