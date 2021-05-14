Live
Podcast The Take
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Could a patent waiver change the pandemic’s course?

US backing of proposal to waive intellectual property protections for COVID jabs has raised hopes in poorer nations.

Protesters display banners against vaccine patents outside the AstraZeneca site in Cambridge, UK [Andrew Couldridge/Reuters]
14 May 2021

On May 5, the United States government decided to throw its weight behind an increasingly popular World Trade Organization measure: waiving intellectual property protections for COVID vaccines. But what is this waiver? And what could it actually mean for people looking to get inoculated? We explain how seemingly arcane trade negotiations have come to mean life and death for the billions of people waiting on a vaccine.

In this episode:

Public health activists Achal Prabhala of accessibsa and Priti Krishtel @pritikrishtel of I-MAK @IMAKglobal

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

